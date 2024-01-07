The Kogi State Government has said that it would announce a new monarch to ascend the vacant stool of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland next week.

Governor Yahaya Bello disclosed this on Saturday at a meeting with the aspirants recommended by a Committee of Kingmakers in Lokoja, the state capital.

The committee had recommended seven aspirants to the state government, from whom one would be appointed to occupy the coveted stool.

The aspirants include a former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Philip Salawu; a former Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Barrister Ataba Sani Omolori, and Gen. Yusuf Abubakar Amuda.

Others are Barr. Momoh Shaibu; Prof. Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik, HRH Dr. Ahmad Tijani Anaje, and Mr. Ahmed Momoh Jimoh.

Governor Bello, in his speech, urged the aspirants to support whoever is eventually appointed by the state government, as they were all qualified.

He cautioned against divisive statements and actions capable of disrupting the peace of the land.

LEADERSHIP reports that the stool of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland became vacant following the demise of the former occupant, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, barely two months ago.