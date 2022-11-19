Lola Omotayo, the wife of Peter Okoye, has celebrated him and Paul, his twin brother, on their 41st birthday.

In a post via her Instagram page on Friday, Lola shared photos of the Psquare brothers, while describing them as “an encapsulation of God’s beautiful creation”.

She also wished that the singers “never turn their backs on each other again,” as she prayed for “long life and good health” for them.

“Happy birthday to one of my favorite twins in the world, my dearest @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy. I have to say, that my heart smiles knowing that both of you have a deeper bond now than ever,” she wrote.

“In the end, love and family over everything. May this day bring forth more blessings, more wisdom, happiness and successes. Together you are a movement, a force, a vibe and an encapsulation of God’s beautiful creation.

“May God Almighty continue to give you both long life and good health and may you never turn your backs on one another ever again. We celebrate you both today and always. Happy Birthday, we love you.”

Peter and Paul parted ways in 2017 after a disagreement on the role of Jude Okoye, their older brother, as manager.

Last November, they ended their nearly five-year feud and held their first headline concert later in December.

Peter had earlier blamed fans for pitting them against each other with constant comparison.

On his part, Paul, however, said family-related issues — and not music — led to Psquare’s breakup.