After days of speculations over the outcome of their meeting in London, the five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as G-5 yesterday spurned reports suggesting that they have taken a decision on the presidential candidate to support for the 2023 presidential poll.

There had been media reports that presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, struck a deal with members of the G-5 at a meeting in London convened to form alliance for the 2023 presidency.

But the G-5 governors denied striking deal with either Tinubu or the Labour party presidential candidate in London.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues on arrival from London yesterday, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, also described as fake a report trending on social media that he granted an interview to the African Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) where he declared support for the presidential candidate of the APC.

Speaking at Eneka community in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State while flagging off the construction of the Eneka-Igbo-Etche Road project, said the G-5 governors only travelled to the United Kingdom to unwind and visit their families.

He stated: “Sometimes, maybe I may mix depending on how things moves on. I traveled overseas on the night of December 25, having worked so hard. Have I not worked so hard?

“I traveled with my friends; some of them went to see their families and I came with my family. I didn’t know that we are still important that we were just going to unwind was a problem for some people.

“Some people said they have moved on and they don’t bother about G-5 but why are you bothered about where we went to and where we do not go to?

“We went to a club, you are worried, we go and swim, you are worried. Yet, you tell Nigerians you are not bothered. They said I had a conversation with BBC. Where is the picture; where is the video?

“You know these days we don’t have journalists again, we have pressmen. You can see people not being able to give us correct information.

“You see media houses that are now running election. You see television houses that are now standing for election. Wike had interview with BBC. Wike said we had a deal with so so and so so; meanwhile, no video, no voice, no anything.”

Wike noted that he is not one that is prone to hide-and-seek, saying if he is out to do something, it would be in the public glare.

“Some of you waste you time to listen to some of these things. Don’t you know that when I want to do something I do it? Do you need to speculate, you don’t need to speculate,” he said.

Refuting reports suggesting that there is crack in the camp of the G-5 and that they endorsed Tinubu, the Rivers governor alleged that instead it was the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku, who has been secretly holding meeting with APC governors.

He said, “They said there is trouble but there is no trouble. What we had is the introduction of the trouble that will come. So please, my dear people, don’t bother yourself.

“They said I held meeting with so so and so. What is their problem if I hold meeting with anyone. Has Atiku not be holding meeting with APC governors? Ask him. As he is in Dubai, don’t we know what he is doing there?

“So, why are you bothered about us, the G5 that you said you can win without us? Leave us alone. Leave me alone, leave Seyi Makinde alone, leave Ortom alone, leave Ikpeazu alone, leave Ugwuanyi alone. Focus on your problems.

“So, my dear people, I just want to tell you; whatever decision I will take I will let you know. I cannot take any decision without taking advice from you.

“So, please, allow these newspapers who are standing to run for election; all of us know the parties they are supporting; we know the candidates they are supporting. They cannot come out and tell Nigerians a simple truth. They have been telling lies upon lies upon lies.”

Following reports that the governors had resolved to settle for a southern presidential candidate, limiting their choice to Tinubu of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, the PDP leadership had threatened to slam the governors with sanctions for engaging in anti-party activities.

But the G-5 governors, Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), vehemently dared the national leadership of their party to proceed with the threat to sanction them for supporting any other presidential candidate instead of Atiku.

They insisted that they have done nothing wrong to deserve sanction by the party, saying threats of sanctions do not scare them, even as they stated that those proposing such sanctions know the consequences.

Ohanaeze Backs G-5 Govs, Says Few Politicians Can’t Manipulate Interest Of The Majority

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze N’digbo Worldwide, has declared support for the G-5 governors in their bid to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor emerges from southern Nigeria.

It said the manipulation of a few politicians will never stand against the interests of the majority of Nigerians.

A statement by its secretary-general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, commended the efforts of Rivers State governor, Wike, and the other governors for insisting on rotational presidency between the North and South.

According to him, Igbo people will continue to support the G-5 governors, while urging them to stand up for what is right and support any candidate from the South.

Ohanaeze added that the resistance from PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is the reason why they are behind the governors.

Isiguzoro said, “Ohanaeze N’digbo Worldwide has called on Nigerians to accept the choice of G5 Governors in their bid to present a unifier and southerner.

“The choie of the next president of Nigeria and President Buhari’s successor by May 2023, N’digbo have agreed that with the presence of three of our own in the G5 Governors and integrity group, we have the implicit confidence that Governor Wike and others who are seen by Nigerians as the heroes of democracy and are saddled with the responsibility of presenting a preferred presidential candidate whose competence and capabilities are verifiable and dispositions are acceptable across the country”.

“The manipulation of a few politicians will never stand against the interests of the majority of Nigerians, and Nigerians are ready for the G5 group and are waiting patiently for the G5 London resolutions,” he said.