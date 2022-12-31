After the #EndSARS protests of October 2020 which was meant to bring to an end police brutality and extrajudicial killings that have become endemic in Nigeria, many Nigerians had thought the protest would end harassment and unfair treatment by the men of the police.

Recent occurrences have, however, shown that rather than learning one or two lessons from the protests, some officers of the Nigeria Police have continued in the unlawful arrest of citizens, violation of their rights and even outright snuffing out of their lives.

Before the #EndSARS protests precisely on May 4, 2020, a 27-year-old 500 level Law student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University was shot dead in a beer parlour by police officers.

Before people could recover from that incident, a similar one occurred on May 21, when a boy, an only son of his parents, met his untimely death in the cruel hands of the police. He was said to be heading home from work at around a few minutes past 8 pm when cops from the Nimo unit chased him until he was knocked down by a moving vehicle. Unfortunately, he was said to have died from his injuries.

On May 26, 2020, 17-year-old Tina Ezekwe, who was preparing to take her WAEC exams, was hit by a bullet from a reportedly drunk police ocer, who shot to disperse a crowd gathered after he opened re at a bus driver who had refused to bribe him. Tina died two days after and the incident sparked a wave of social media campaigns for justice.

Amid the social media campaign, on June 2, 2020, a policeman shot and killed a 20-year-old motorcycle rider in Adamawa for not paying a bribe of N100. This was quickly followed by the case of a 27-year-old man killed by policemen in Imo for not wearing his face mask on July 9, 2020.

On October 3, 2020, Samson John was killed by the bullets of a police officer who unleashed bullets on the people at a beer parlour in Abuja. The list remained endless until it culminated in the widespread #EndSARS protests that took place in the country against the disbanded SARS that was notorious for its warped profiling of criminals.

In Lagos State, police killings resurfaced this month of December when a 31-year-old man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah was shot dead by a police officer attached to Ajah Divisional Police Lagos state Command.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that Gafaru Buraimoh was hit by a stray bullet about 10:00 pm while coming out of SkyMall.

It was further gathered that the shooting incident that led to Buraimoh’s death happened when police officers attached to Ajiwe Divisional Police in Ajah were raiding people selling black market fuel at the Ajiwe filling station.

The bubble burst when the police officers attempted to impound a black marketer’s fuel, but he refused. His resistance was said to have angered the officers who started shooting sporadically.

Before this could be resolved, another trigger –happy policeman from the same police unit in the state killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem in the Ajah area of the state.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalled that Omobolanle, a member of the Lagos branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, was shot dead on a Christmas day by the policeman.

Witnesses said the late lawyer was inside a vehicle and had gotten to the Ajah under the bridge area when the fatal shot hit her.

To ensure that justice is served, the Lagos State government has said it would ensure justice for the family of Bolanle.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had equally sent a delegation to console the family at their home in Ajah.

Omotoso quoted the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo SAN, as saying, “We have the permission of Mr. Governor to tell you that justice will be done in this matter. The matter will be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file. I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter.”

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also said there would be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of the culprit(s) involved in the murder of the late lawyer, Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, who was killed by the police officer.

He said the outcome of investigations of the case was very important to the government and people of Lagos State, stressing that the people deserved to know the process leading to justice for the victim.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who had taken the matter to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali at the Police headquarters in Abuja said, “We have come here this morning first to extend season greetings to the Inspector-General of Police and also to get an update and to brief him as to the security situation of Lagos State, especially the very recent unfortunate incident of the death of a lady, Mrs. Omotola Raheem by a bullet of a Police officer and also an earlier incident that occurred weeks before then.

Killer Of Lawyer Bolanle, ASP Vandi Remanded For 30 Days

A Magistrate Court in Lagos State yesterday remanded ASP Drambi Vandi at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre over the alleged murder of a lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day at Ajah Roundabout in the state.

The attorney-general of the state, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, appeared at the Yaba Magistrate Court before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo for the suspect’s remand proceedings.

According to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, the remand proceeding was filed pursuant to Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015 (as amended).

“The remand request had attached to it one count of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law Ch. C17 Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015, an affidavit deposed to by O.R. Saliu (Ms) an assistant director in the Ministry of Justice and the copy of the statement of the suspect, ASP Drambi Vandi,” the ministry stated.

“The chief magistrate granted the request of the honourable attorney-general and ordered the remand of the suspect for the first 30 days in line with the provision of the law pending further investigation by the Police.

“The court directed the Police to forward the duplicate case file to the office of the DPP and adjourned the case to January 30, 2023 for the review of the remand order and report on the legal advice by the DPP.”

The attorney-general appeared with the solicitor-general of Lagos State, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey; the director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Babajide Martins; deputy director, Adebayo Haroun; O/C Legal, Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, Y.O. Cardoso; and assistant director, O.R. Saliu, while Moses Jah-Nissi appeared for ASP Drambi Vandi.

Earlier this week, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, recommended Vandi’s suspension to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the suspension, directing that the final investigation into the matter be concluded to enable the commission to take further necessary action.

We Are Committed To Rule Of Law – IGP

Following the incessant cases of extrajudicial killings of citizens by the officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba has said the Force is committed to the rule of law.

The IGP, who was reacting to the recent killing of a Lagos based lawyer, Barrister Omobolanle Raheem by assistant superintendent of police, Drambi Vandi, on December 25, 2022; reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.

He also appealed to the public to be calm as all hands are on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences.

In a related development, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for the frequent training and retraining of police officers in order to curtail these killings.

Spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani said: “The commission also called on the police to put in place a formidable programme for further training of its men in weapon handling as the case of unprovoked shooting and killing of innocent Nigerians has become worrisome.

“The commission notes that the Police by its creation and constitutional mandate are expected to protect and save lives and not the other way round.

The acting chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, on behalf of the management and staff commiserated with the family of Barrister Raheem, especially her husband who was driving her home when they were accosted by the trigger-happy police man.

In similar developments across the country, one person was allegedly shot dead by the police recently in Imo State, as students of the State University of Agriculture and Environmental sciences, Umuagwo, Ohaji LGA and youths in the vicinity protested alleged police brutality.

The protesting youths who blocked Owerri- Port Harcourt expressway, also demanded an end to police harassment and brutality in the state.

As the protest commenced, policemen allegedly mobilized to the scene and started shooting indiscriminately.

While the protesters scampered for safety,one Izuchukwu Okorie, who was not part of the protest, was hit by a stray bullet. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The family of 28-year old Godsent Obhafuoso called on the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba to prevail on the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5 to investigate the murder of their son by a policeman whom they alleged was not on duty on August 13, 2022 but escorted a prominent man to Uromi, Esan North East local government area and fired shots in the cause of a ceremony where bullets from the shot hit their son and killed him.

In a petition to the IG, the family through their lawyer, Olayiwola Afolabi Esq. alleged that the Zone was foot dragging in the investigation of the matter.

The family said Godsent Obhafuoso accompanied his master identified as Mr Augustine Iyoha to Uromi for the burial of his mother-in-law and in the process one Mr Sunday Obhanogho arrived with a policeman from the Area Command in Uromi, Inspt. S. O. Ayemere and while he was doing video recording of the party and assisting his master to collect money being sprayed him, the policemen released gunshots that hit a cameraman and also hit the ribs of Godsent and was pronounced dead at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

In Rivers State, seven journalists were attacked by men of the Rivers State Police Command while discharging their official duties at the Rivers State High Court complex in Port Harcourt.

The journalists were at the court complex to cover the arraignment of a member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Farah Dagogo.

The policemen did not only bully the seven journalists but also used the butts of their guns extensively to hit and visit bodily injuries on one of them in an attempt to prevent them from covering the court proceedings involving the federal lawmaker.

On December 5, 2022, one Success Bassey was arrested while on his way for his daily menial job by men of the Rivers State Police Command and detained at the Mini Okoro Police Division in Port Harcourt, without the knowledge of his family.

Bassey’s wife only got to know about her husband’s whereabout about two days later when his co-workers called to inform her that her husband was being detained at Mini Okoro Police Division.

On December 14, 2022, Policemen from the Elele Divisional Police headquarters, shot and killed a 40- year old truck driver, Cosmos Ozioko at Elele in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.

It was learnt that five policemen on a stop-and-search duty intercepted a motorcycle, popularly known as Okada, conveying Cosmos and his brother, Kingsley, while they were returning to their workplace at about 7:40 pm on that fateful day. It was however further learnt that the policemen involved in the killing have been arrested and are facing disciplinary action.

Barely three months after being gruesomely killed by a reckless police patrol vehicle at Uruk Ata Ikot Ekpor village, along the Afahaobong-Iwukem road, gloom and tears have continued to envelope the late Monday Josiah’s country home at Udianga Enem village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

This is so because of the bad memory of the October 3, 2022 incident whereby a police van, alleged to be piloted recklessly by some drunk policemen hit a promising 17-year-old member of the family, Emediong Monday Josiah, from behind on a motorcycle, cutting short his young life abruptly.

The late Emediong, an orphan, according to his uncle, Comrade Iniobong Akan, who spoke with our correspondent at the weekend, was a final year student at Government Technical School (GTS), Etok Uruk Eshiet, in Etim Ekpo LGA, and was preparing for his final Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), when the sad incident happened.

A jealous mobile policeman around March 2022, shot dead two colleagues and injured three others over alleged immoral affairs with his lover.

An impeccable source in the Borno State Police Command who spoke on the condition of anonymity about the incident, said the trigger-happy mobile policeman identified as Segeant Bello, attacked the policemen at the alleged lover’s fastfood shop at the Command Market inside Maiduguri Police College.

The National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NCTMORA), Delta State chapter complained that a task force comprising some police officers, Delta State Ministry of Transport and the state Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) had at various times arrested, brutalised, detained their members for no justifiable reason. According to the witness, Comrade Godwin Ikolo, who is also the National Public Relations Officer, NCTMORA, the harassment and intimidation of their members by the Delta state task force led to the extra- judicial killing of Joseph Ovedje.

According to him, Delta state task force, working with the police and other agencies of government in the state, had impounded over 150 tricycles and motorcycles belonging to his association and had refused to release them till date.

He said those vehicles had been vandalized and that they need to be compensated to replace them, noting that the cost of one tricycle is N1.7 million while one motorcycle is N630,000.

In Bauchi, PC Lukman Madaki stabbed two members of the Bauchi Peace Committee Abdulmalik Mohammed, 22, and Sadiq, 23 to death while on patrol in Yelwa, a community on the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis.

PC Lukman, 29, was attached to the Bauchi Police Command Sports Office from Toro Division of the command.

A resident of the area who attended the burial rites of the deceased told our reporter on condition of anonymity that the PC Lukman’s victims were attached to the police patrol team of Yelwa Police Division.

The incident which occurred late March this year, sparked a protest by youths in the area leading to the blockage of the Tafawabalewa-Bauchi road for hours causing heavy traffic flow on the road as commuters could not drive through the mammoth crowd.

In Benue State the Police Command has arrested Sgt. James Aondona who allegedly shot and killed a trailer driver, Aondohumba Terkula, for refusing to give him an illegal levy of N3000.

The command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene who disclosed this in a statement, said Sgt. Aondona was arrested in connection with the case of culpable homicide which took place at Kastina-Ala local government area of the state.

According to her, the state commissioner of police, Wale Abass, condemned the act and ordered that further investigation be carried out.

In Niger State, from the report of the commission of inquiry submitted to the government to investigate such brutalities, 3 deaths were recorded.

The commission’s chairman, Ishaku Usman in the report said , “In all 17 petitions were submitted to the commission while about 53 witnesses including police officers testified before the commission. 50 exhibits were presented including three teeth of a young lady, three death certificates, and some documented exhibits”.

In March 2022 some students were allegedly killed in some parts of Oyo State.

One Akinsuyi Samuel, a Business Administration student at Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa was beaten and then shot on the leg by a police officer on his way from Eruwa to Ibadan.