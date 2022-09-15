A Londonderry doctor has been fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations while speaking at an anti-lockdown rally.

Dr Anne McCloskey addressed the rally with Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, on 1 November 2020 in Derry.

Corbyn defended himself at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court, while McCloskey was tried in her absence.

Corbyn was fined £120 and McCloskey £240 – her fine was higher as she failed to attend.

During the hearing, the prosecution called the investigating officer who supplied videos taken from the evidence gathering vehicle at the rally in Guildhall Square.

The video showed a crowd of about 50 people attending a rally in the square being addressed by McCloskey.

One of the videos showed Corbyn in the crowd and in another he was seen addressing it.

Corbyn asked the police officer if she would agree there were only three people around him but she said she would not agree.

A second police officer gave evidence of being on duty on the day in question.

He said following the rally he approached Corybn and offered him a fixed penalty notice which was declined.

He said that Corbyn said he wanted a hearing in court.

Another police officer told the court of going to McCloskey’s home to offer her a fixed penalty notice and he said she replied that she would rather go to Maghaberry Prison.

Addressing the court, Corbyn said he had “a reasonable excuse” for his actions.

He said there was no evidence that his attendance at the rally had led to anyone becoming ill or dying.