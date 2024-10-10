Lotus Bank has announced its sponsorship of the Nigerian Medical Students Association (NIMSA) Games, that commenced on October 5, 2024.

This was disclosed by managing director of Lotus Bank, Mrs. Kafilat Araoye as part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to youth development, health, and sportsmanship in Nigeria.

The NIMSA Games, which will begin with students’ registration, will feature participants from medical institutions across the country. The event is designed to encourage friendly competition, while promoting teamwork and physical wellness.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Mrs. Araoye noted that fostering a healthy lifestyle among future healthcare professionals is crucial. “Sports not only improve physical fitness but also help develop essential skills such as collaboration and leadership,” she stated.

In addition to the NIMSA Games, Mrs. Araoye reflected on Lotus Bank’s recent sponsorship of the Federation of African Student Universities (FASU) Games, which took place last week.

The FASU Games provided a platform for students from various African countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, Angola, Ghana, Zambia, and Mauritius, to engage in athletic competitions, while celebrating cultural diversity. Mrs. Araoye commended the event, emphasizing that it promoted unity and excellence among African students.

Furthermore, the bank celebrated the conclusion of the Lotus Bank Abeokuta Marathon, which drew participants from both local and international communities. The marathon, which aims to promote health, fitness, and community engagement, crowned its first Nigerian winner since its inception. The event also supported local charitable causes and offered participants the opportunity to explore the scenic routes of Abeokuta.

“Our sponsorship of these events is a reflection of our commitment to investing in the future of Nigeria’s youth and fostering community spirit,” said Mrs. Araoye. She expressed excitement for the upcoming NIMSA Games, urging the public to support the event and celebrate the sportsmanship and leadership potential of the nation’s youth.