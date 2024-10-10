The Kano State Police Command has apprehended three suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a 32-year-old man, Dahiru Musa, following a dispute over land ownership.

According to a statement released

by the Police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the incident occurred on September 29, 2024, in Dorayi Quarters of Kano.

He said the brother of the deceased had filed a report about a missing person, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The family suspected one of Musa’s close associates, Aliyu Adamu, 22, of Gaida Yan-Kusa Quarters in Kumbotso local government area of the State being the last person seen with the deceased.

A swift investigation led to Adamu’s arrest on September 30, 2024. Under interrogation, Adamu confessed to conspiring with his friend, Mubarak Abdulsalam, 20, to lure Musa to his home under the guise of a land

transaction.

Adamu admitted to poisoning Musa’s food and, after rendering him unconscious, the duo stabbed him to death. They then disposed off his body in an uncompleted building near

Adamu’s house, with the intention of

taking ownership of the deceased’s land, as Adamu had access to the property documents.

As the investigation deepened, police arrested the accomplice Abdulsalam, who later revealed that after Adamu’s arrest, he and a third suspect, Sadiq Sunusi, 19, attempted to cover up the crime.They used petrol to burn the victim’s body in a bid destroy any evidence and cover up their tracks.

The remains of the victim were later recovered and transported to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital for an autopsy.

Our correspondent reports that all three suspects confessed to the crime in a 5-minute-long video clip posted by the Police spokesman on his Facebook page.

They are currently being held at the Criminal Investigation Department’s Homicide Section, and they will be charged to court upon the completion of the investigation.

Commissioner of Police Salman Dogo Garba praised the public for their cooperation, which led to the arrests, and urged Kano residents to exercise caution in their dealings, especially when invited to isolated places for business or social engagements.