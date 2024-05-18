‘Lovely Runner’ is a 16 episodes ongoing Korean drama that premiered on April 8 and has been making waves globally with its unique storyline and amazing characters.

Despite its weekday timeslot, the show has been witnessing a gradual surge in popularity each week. According to ratings by AGB Niels, the show has a viewership rating of 3.07 percent for its first episode and reaching more than 4.75 percent for the two episodes broadcast this week.

The drama’s success can be attributed to its unique blend of romance, time travel, and music, which has resonated with audiences globally.

Plot:

Lovely Runner is a time-traveling romance between Ryu Seon-jae (Byeon Woo Seok), a band vocalist who has tragically passed away, and Lim Sol (Kim Hye-Yoon) a devoted fan despaired by his suicide. The show revolves around protagonist Sol going back 15 years in time to prevent the trauma that leads to Seon-jae’s death later on.

As Sol goes through the past, she forms a deep bond with Seon-jae, and their love story blooms. The show’s value is heightened by its setting in the early 2000s, with nods to iconic K-pop groups and retro fashion.

Main Cast:

The show features Byeon Woo-seok as Ryu Seon-jae and Kim Hye-yoon as Lim Sol. Byeon Woo-seok, who plays the male lead, was ranked Korea’s second most-popular actor, as of Wednesday, by GoodData Corporation’s popularity aggregator, FUNdex. Kim Hye-yoon, who plays the female protagonist, is currently ranked second.

The chemistry between the leads has been hailed as one of the show’s highlights, making their romance a compelling watch.

Other Cast:

Song Geon Hee as Kim Tae Sung

Lee Seung Hyub as Baek In Hyuk

Seo Hye Won as Lee Hyun Joo

Song Ji Ho as Lim Geum

Kim Won Hae as Ryu Geun Deok

Jung Young Joo as Park Bok Soon

Achievements:

Lovely Runner has topped the most-watched K-dramas in nearly 130 countries during its launch week. The show has also been gaining popularity overseas, ranking No.1 in 133 countries on streaming service Rakuten Viki, a U.S. platform specializing in servicing Asian content worldwide.

The drama has been praised for its storyline rooted in nostalgia and with an element of time travel. The show has been generating buzz, getting plenty of eyeballs, and rising in ratings. It has also been credited for its unique time-shifting elements, which have captured the attention of many people and exceeded viewers’ expectations.

Lovely Runner is a must-watch for K-drama fans and anyone who loves a good romance. With its captivating storyline, lovable characters, and global popularity, it’s no wonder the show has been making waves worldwide. So, if you haven’t already, tune in to Lovely Runner and experience the magic for yourself.

Where to watch:

Here are some websites to stream and download ‘Lovely Runner’ any where you are.