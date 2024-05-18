President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega as Chairman of the governing Council of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Sokoto State.

Jega’s appointment is among 555 others approved by the Federal Government to serve as chairmen and members of governing councils of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had earlier threatened to embark on a strike over the government’s refusal to reconstitute the governing councils of public universities.

ASUU had on Tuesday issued a two-week ultimatum within which it demanded the government to do the needful.

Aside from Jega, a source identified other members of the board as Miss Mary Nyieor Yisa, R.O. Kazeem, Professor Usman Musa and Dr Anthony Usoro.

According to a source, “the Federal Government has appointed chairmen and members of the governing council for Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.”

Inauguration and retreats for the councils have been scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st May, 2024 at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja.