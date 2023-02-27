Labour Party candidate, Hon. George Adegeye, has emerged the winner of Saturday’s Amuwo Odofin federal constituency election in Lagos State.

Adegeye emerged victorious after polling a total of 46,702 of the valid votes cast to beat his closest rival, Prince Lanre Sanusi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 12,946 votes, followed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and incumbent member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Oghene Ego, who polled 5,752 votes.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer of Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency, Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon, while declaring Adegeye winner at the Collation Centre, noted that Adegeye won convincingly having polled the highest number of votes cast.

Receiving the news of his electoral victory, Hon. Adegeye was full of praises to God, noting that his late mother, Hon. Risikat Adegeye, has just been properly immortalised by his victory at poll.

“It was indeed a journey worth going and the end was very rewarding. I have reiterated severally that I am on a mission to accomplish my late mother’s wish, to liberate the good people of Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency. You all have given me the privilege and I promise to use it judiciously.

“I am full of praise to Almighty God for having vindicated my mother, whose name and larger than life nature got immortalised by this hard earned victory.

“The journey was no doubt tortuous and filled with lots of trial and tribulations, but the divine hands held me up to victory, it belongs to the great people of Amuwo Odofin who today had their dreams come true, as this federal constituency will have a people-focused representation again.

“I am elated that the good people of Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency have shown me love and entrusted their mandate at the Green Chamber for 2023-2027 in my hands. Like I have always said, that my conscience is my moral compass.

“I want to emphasize that I don’t make empty promises but we all should be assured that I will not betray the people’s trust as overwhelmingly demonstrated through the ballot box on the 25th February 2023. The victory is for the good people of Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency.

“My manifesto (Time is Now) is the governance tool kit to implement the people’s desired projects and policies through legislative actions. Which covers Education, Road Infrastructures, Health, ICT, Commerce, Sports, Talent Management, etc.

“My profound appreciation is extended to all the various ethnic groups, religious sects, business groups, youth groups, women groups, political groups, etc. that have contributed in no small measure in giving us unprecedented victory in the history of our constituency.

“Let’s be further assured that we would all work together to birth a new Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency.

“Once again, I am very grateful for the unprecedented votes wholesomely casted in my favour. The people’s mandate is my testimony.

“God bless our dear Constituency,” Adegeye said.

Speaking after the official declaration of the results, the Director, Media and Strategic Communication Bureau of Omogeye Campaign Organization, Ambassador Kingsley Nwanze, noted that the victory of Adegeye was that of the people of Amuwo Odofin Federal constituency.

“This victory today belongs to the great people of Amuwo Odofin Federal constituency whose rights to seamless development in all spheres, have been trampled upon for quite a long time by marauders with the real intent of continuously pillaging their common patrimony,” Nwanze stated.