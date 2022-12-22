Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Labour Party in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has denied endorsing the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Anthony Ezekwugo, for Senate against its own candidate, Hajiya Ireti Kingibe.

Speaking at a press conference in the party secretary in Abuja, the party chairman FCT chapter, Honourable Peter Digwu Chukwuemeka, said the entire state working committee of the FCT is solidly behind Kingibe and urged their supporters to vote for Peter Obi for president, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed for vice president, Hajiya Ireti Kingibe for Senate, Chinedu Obika for House of Representatives Abuja North and Joy Ohiomero for House of Representatives Abuja South.

“The clarification came in reaction to a press conference recently held in Abuja, where the APGA candidate was presented to the public by a group known as the Middle Belt and Southern caucus, purportedly under the leadership of the expelled campaign campaign of Labour Party in the FCT, Olisa Uzowulu,’’ he added.

Diugwu said Uzowulu had already been expelled from the party before he took the action.

laborated by the chairman of Garki Ward, Mr. Joshua Madaki who said he and his publicity secretary took a letter to Uzowulu to that effect and they have delisted his name from their membership book.

“We are here to debunk and refute a very dangerous rumour trending the social media that the FCT Labour Party has adopted an opposition candidate; one Mr. Tony Ezekwugo who is the senatorial candidate for APGA. It is a rumour, it is a fallacy, it is uncalled for.”

According to him, “We have never in any way adopted any other candidate rather than our candidate, Engineer Hajiya Ireti Kingibe who was elected by Labour Party, and who is a candidate with credibility and integrity, good sense of judgement and dispensation, she is the candidate that we are going for this 2023 general election.

“A political paid agent who is now claiming to be the chairman of Southern and Middle-belt Forum; an organization that is not registered, went up and made an unreasonable statement that the party has adopted the candidate of an opposition party.

“I personally appointed him as the chairman of the FCT Campaign Committee, but when we verified and noticed that he was indulging in anti-party activities, he was expelled from the party and was removed as the chairman of the campaign committee”, Diugwu said.’’

He advised APGA senatorial candidate for FCT to be mindful of the people he is dealing with because they are just out to collect his money in order to divide votes of Labour Party in FCT, which is unacceptable. The FCT Labour Party also threatened to institute a legal action against Uzowulu for involvement them the said anti-party activity.