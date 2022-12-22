Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday paid a visit to presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his home in Abuja where they met behind closed doors.

This was the first time Osinbajo would be visiting Tinubu after the presidential primary that produced the former Lagos governor as the APC standard bearer for the 2023 general election.

Immediately after the primary election, Tinubu had paid Osinbajo a surprise visit at his Aguda House at the presidential villa, dispelling specualtion that the duo may have fallen out in the aftermath of the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

The rumour of a seeming bad blood between Osinbajo Tinubu played out again when the vice president’s name was conspicuously missing from the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign.

But the presidency had clarified that it was President Muhammadu Buhari who demanded that Osinbajo and secretary to government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, be excused from campaign activities so they can focus on governance.

Details of yesterday’s meeting between both men was still sketchy as of the time of going to the press, as Osinbajo who came out of the meeting with Tinubu refused to address journalists.

Also at the meeting in Tinubu’s house was APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.