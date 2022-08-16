Candidate of Labour Party, (LP) for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Hon Ekene Abubukar Adams, has called on electorates to ensure they exercise their franchise and defend their votes accordingly.

Ekene who made the call over the weekend during a one day town hall meeting held in Narayi, Chikun Local government Area, Kaduna State with supporters of the party, adding that the 2023 general election is not going to be business as usual.

Ekene, while expressing disappointment over what he termed as high level of corruption in global Politics, noted that the forthcoming 2023 general elections will either make or mar Nigeria.

He inaugurated the Ekene Gida-Gida ward coordinators for Narayi ward who will champion the course of his Movement project and urged like-minded people to join hands with the leaders for safe landing before, during and after the 2023 polls.

He said: “after casting your vote, ensure you defend it. Wait behind until the votes are sorted out and transmitted electronically by a confirmed body which is the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) before leaving the polling unit.

“What we did here is just to present to you the leaders of this movement but I want to let you know that you are the real coordinators, not them. I will enjoin all of you to go back to your streets, wards, respective communities and neighbors with this good news and I assure you that Obi will win by a wide margin come 2023.

“The real time has come and you must take advantage of this opportunity so that your children can return back to school. Use the strength of your PVC and get yourself the country you deserve. I want you to trust that when I get into office in 2023, I will give you what belongs to you.

“Do not allow anyone to deceive you that voting for the Labour Party is a waste. Politicians will come with all manner of confusion but do not listen to them. Those representing you all these years, have they been able to deliver to you the dividends of democracy? Why then do you want to imprison yourself again for another period of 4-years. Stop voting for politicians who only come around during elections,“ he said.

Chairman, Labour Party Chikun Local Government Area, Yerima Abraham, commended the supporters defied the rainy weather to make it to the meeting, due to their unconditional love for Ekene and the Labour Party movement.

He added that Nigeria will get better the moment Peter Obi and Ekene Abubukar Adams emerge victorious after the 2023 elections.

Those inaugurated into the Honourable Ekene Abubukar Adams Door To Door Campaign Team, Narayi Ward, includes: Mr. Ovey Mamman Dogara – Chairman, Mr. Anthony Brown – Coordinator, Christian Matthew – Secretary and Mrs. Tina Joseph, as Women Leader.