LPM has accepted students from the Higher School of Social Communications as part of the GAME project, which brings students closer to the job market – and, in this case, to stories that stimulate communication.

Carla Bullhoens, Head Client, talked about the backstage, about interesting things, questions and good ideas, it became clear that the next generation of communicators is ready to enter the market.

LPM Communications also shared the results of their multilateral cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Angola and the Province of Luanda. The partnership focuses on staff training and developing new communication initiatives for its clients to meet the growing demand in the Angolan and Portuguese markets.

LPM is the leading Communication and Public Relations consultancy in Portugal. Created in 1986 as the first Communication Consulting company in the country, it is today the largest center of competences in Public Relations, with more than 130 specialists dedicated to studying, thinking, designing, developing and implementing sophisticated Communication projects in all sectors of activity.

