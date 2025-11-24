A newlywed groom identified as Dan Gaske Mai Masara, has been allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, less than a week after their wedding in Tashar Aibo, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The couple had tied the knot on Thursday, November 18, 2025 but the marital bliss was cut short on Sunday afternoon when the incident occurred.

Neighbours told reporters that the wife allegedly attacked the new groom with a knife while he was asleep, inflicting a fatal wound to his neck.

The motive behind the stabbing has not been disclosed as authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.