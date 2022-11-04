With the exponential growth of social media and an increasingly individual-driven society, London School of Public Relations Nigeria, (LSPR NG), said it is set to hold a workshop that focuses on Personal Branding & Executive Presence.

The event, which is coming up on November 17th and 20th November 2022, will be a virtual meeting. It will take participants on a step by step guide through developing personal brands, enhancing executive presence and learning the techniques to leave a positive and lasting impression on any audience. This training will be anchored by Susan Croft, the Co-founder of London School of Public Relations.

Speaking, the founder of LSPR Nigeria, Charles Edosomwan said, “for those who want to make an impact within their organisation, or whilst building up their own business, this course will support you by exploring personal brand strategy, online platform optimisation, and practical guidelines to ensure you create a first and continued positive impression.”

He added that, it is important for individuals to build their own personal brand, understand the role of executive presence and be sensitive about the effect they have on others, particularly in critical communication encounters.

The London School of Public Relations (LSPR) Nigeria was launched in 2021 to provide corporate training to business owners, professionals and aspirants in the PR industry.

LSPR Nigeria is a partner company to the London School of PR in the UK. The London School of Public Relations has been delivering world-class training in the UK and globally since 1993.