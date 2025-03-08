Tourism and travel in Nigeria, Africa and many places around the world now experience massive and unprecedented market patronage. The best part is that the industry is a vast one that draws people from all over the world and can be practised almost anywhere.

If you want to take advantage of the business opportunities in the tourism and travel industry, here are lucrative tourism and travel business ideas you can start in Nigeria.

Hotel Accommodation

This is the most lucrative of all the tourism services you can think of. When people travel, they don’t move along with their houses. But they want to live in a house that is of similar or better quality to theirs. Depending on what class of tourists you target, your hotel must be fitted with the appropriate facilities.

Transportation

A transportation business is an excellent way to earn money in the tourism enterprise. Tourists are almost always on the move. They need transport services to take them from place to place while giving them interesting and exciting informative tidbits about the locale. Transportation services include bus shuttles, ride sharing, car rental, chauffeur services, water-based vehicles and air-based transport.

Tour Guide/Guided Tours

A tour guiding business involves giving tours to persons interested in visiting famous places, showing them various historical sites, fun spots, and/or attractions. Tour guides provide an exciting learning experience for these visitors by sharing their knowledge of culture, lifestyle trends and history of a specific location.

Foodservice Business

Food is an essential part of human culture. Also, food keeps the body active while traveling and sightseeing. Hence, food services are valuable in the tourism industry. Most tourists relish tasting or trying out the local treats as a part of their adventure. Establishing a food business in a tourist-prone area is a good way to generate income from tourists.

Videography/Photography

Professional photography and videography is a lucrative tourism-related business. Anyone with one or both skills can generate a lot of income by capturing tourists’ significant moments during their tours.

Souvenir Shops/Museums

A charming shop that stocks and sells items like locally made gifts, crafts, jewelry, and accessories is a money maker in the tourism business. Most tourists love souvenirs, and so, open up an attractive store with unique, creative and interesting mementos that tourists can take back to their home country.

By Oyindamola Olawuyi With Agency Report