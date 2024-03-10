The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to lead the Federal Government to protect the lives of pastoralists in the country.

MACBAN also expressed its commitment to engaging constructively with government agencies, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to foster peace, promote economic development, and ensure the well-being of its people.

The National President of the association, Baba Ngelzarma made the appeal in his welcome remarks at a conference with the theme “Finding Lasting Solutions to the Security and Socio-economic Challenges Among Pastoral Communities in Nigeria,” held in Abuja.

The association insisted that there is an urgent need for effective security measures to protect the lives and property of pastoralists.

Ngelzarma emphasised that pastoral communities in Nigeria have long been confronted with multifaceted challenges, ranging from insecurity to socio-economic marginalization, which not only threaten the livelihoods of the people but also undermine the stability and unity of the nation.

“Too often, our communities have fallen victim to violent attacks, banditry, and conflicts with farmers, leading to loss of lives and displacement.

“We must acknowledge the urgent need for effective security measures to protect the lives and property of pastoralists.

“It is imperative that we work together with the government and relevant stakeholders to devise comprehensive security strategies that prioritize the safety and well-being of all Nigerians, regardless of their occupation or background,” Ngelzarma added.

Further elaborating, MACBAN’s National President emphasized the importance of addressing the underlying socio-economic disparities that perpetuate poverty and vulnerability within pastoral communities.

He bemoaned that access to education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure remains woefully inadequate in many rural areas inhabited by pastoralists.

“We must strive to bridge this gap by advocating for inclusive policies and development programmes that empower our people and enhance their quality of life.

“Collaboration and dialogue are essential in finding lasting solutions to these complex challenges. As leaders within the pastoralist community, we should strive to work together as a group to checkmate restiveness, drug abuse, proliferation of arms, and cultural vices among our youth.

“We should guide our youth to seek integration with the larger society through education and other social interactions,” Ngelzarma said.

He advocated on the need to chart a new course towards a brighter future for pastoral communities in Nigeria noting that by working together with determination the security and socio-economic challenges that have plagued the communities for too long would be addressed.