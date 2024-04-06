The people of Madaka Communities of Rafi local government area of Niger State have confirmed that 65 people were killed in bandits’ attack about two weeks ago.

The disclosure of the community is coming as the deputy governor of the state, Comrade Yakubu Garba paid a visit to the community under tight security.

The community leaders also confirmed that 55 women and children were still held in captivity as the area has remained a main target for bandits in recent weeks.

The deputy governor sympathised with the victims of the recent attacks which led to loss of many lives and destruction of properties worth millions of Naira.

Garba who had earlier interfaced with internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Rafi local government secretariat in Kagara assured them of government’s commitment to protecting lives and property

He also toured security formations coordinating the tactical onslaught against banditry in Rafi local government area of the state.

While appreciating the security forces for their vigour in the fight against banditry, he assured them of government’s support at all times.