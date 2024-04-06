Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders have urged President Bola Tinubu to critically reassess the current pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited with respect to national security and the integrity of the nation’s economy.

They expressed deepest condolences to the families, friends and comrades of the 17 valiant Army personnel who were killed in Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government of Delta State, saying they stand in solidarity with the Nigerian Army.

The youth leaders who stated these at a press conference through their spokesperson, Collins Idowu in Abuja also said, they were committed to providing any assistance necessary, including intelligence to apprehend those responsible for that heinous act and bring them to justice.

They said, the entrusted security of the Nigeria’s oil infrastructure cannot by any means, be placed in the “hands of individuals with a history of militancy, which poses a significant threat to the stability of Nigeria’s economic backbone.”

According to them, the surveillance of the country’s oil pipelines, particularly within the Niger Delta and Delta State is a complex economic landscape and should not be relegated to entities with questionable backgrounds.

The Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders emphasised that the initial non-award of the contract by former President Muhammadu Buhari, only to be later granted under controversial circumstances, suggests potential conflicts of interest involving stakeholders in Tantita.

“President Tinubu, your leadership has been marked by numerous commendable initiatives, and your dedication to the nation’s progress is well recognized. However, we are compelled to question the prudence of entrusting our critical economic assets to those who have previously orchestrated disruptions in the sector.

“The potential for regression is immense if the security measures around our oil pipelines are perceived as being in the hands of militants, which could result in catastrophic consequences for future governmental transitions.

“We conclude with a fervent plea to President Tinubu: Protect our nation’s future and economic stability. Your decisive action in this matter is not only anticipated but necessary for the continued advancement of Nigeria,” they added.