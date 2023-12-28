Noni Madueke snatched a dramatic 2-1 win for Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, scoring a late penalty against Crystal Palace to offer the Blues a glimmer of hope towards the end of a tumultuous 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side, languishing in mid-table, took an early lead through Mykhailo Mudryk, but Michael Olise equalized for the visitors before halftime.

Madueke stepped up in the 89th minute, coolly converting a penalty after Eberechi Eze fouled him, securing victory for Chelsea after three consecutive defeats in the top flight.

Following Chelsea’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Noni Madueke, the hero of the night securing the win with an 89th-minute penalty, shared his thoughts in a post-match interview.

“It was an intense match, and I’m thrilled we managed to secure the win in such a crucial moment,” Madueke exclaimed with a smile. “We’ve been through a tough patch, and getting this victory feels fantastic.”

When asked about the late penalty that decided the game, Madueke explained, “There was a bit of chaos in the box, and I was brought down. Fortunately, the referee spotted the foul after a VAR review. I kept my composure and focused on taking the penalty calmly. Thankfully, it went in, and we grabbed the three points.”

Reflecting on Chelsea’s recent struggles, Madueke added, “We’ve had some setbacks this year, but the team spirit remains strong. We know we have to work harder and improve our performance. This win gives us a boost, and we’ll aim to build on this momentum going forward.”

Regarding the team’s overall performance, Madueke praised his teammates, saying, “We dominated the game early on, created chances, but credit to Palace for fighting back. They made it tough for us, especially in the second half. We had to dig deep, and I’m proud of the team’s resilience.”

Acknowledging the support of the Chelsea faithful, he concluded, “The fans were incredible today, backing us until the final whistle. It’s a huge morale booster for us players. We’re determined to keep working hard and make them proud.”

Madueke’s late heroics sealed a much-needed win for Chelsea, offering a glimpse of positivity after a challenging year.