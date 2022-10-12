Magnificent Multiservices Limited has registered N20billion series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on the FMDQ Securities Exchange platform with N5billion accessed already for its proposed City and Estate developments through Raedial Homes.

To commemorate the successful debut on FMDQ Exchange, a director in Magnificent Multiservices Limited, Claris Agenmonmen in a statement said, “We are extremely pleased, as this will be another step for us to expand and find solutions to some of the real estate problems Nigerians face daily. The success of this issue and subsequent listings are significant indicators of increasing investor confidence in our company’s reputation, brand, and performance.

“Magnificent Multiservices Limited started as a Real Estate Firm doing great work in real estate investment over the years with investment spread across Edo, Rivers, Lagos and Abuja.

“With the 20billion commercial paper, we intend to go into full development of Smart Cities and Smart Homes through Raedial Homes which is our development subsidiary.”

Speaking on the projects, the Chief Executive Officer, Magnificent Multiservices Limited, Uwadiale Agenmonmen also said in a statement, “the company provides clients with a competitive and expansive platform of offerings in leasing, sales, investment sales, tenant and landlord advisory services, corporate and business consulting, and development.

“Clients also have the benefit of working with professionals in general construction, property and asset management, multifamily management, debt and equity capital placement, and data analytics.

