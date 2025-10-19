Harry Maguire’s dramatic late goal secured an unexpected victory for Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, further deepening the woes of Liverpool side now languishing with four straight defeats across all competitions.

The match began in spectacular fashion for the visitors, with Bryan Mbeumo, the former Brentford forward, finding the back of the net just two minutes into the game. Mbeumo’s quick strike set the tone for a fiercely contested encounter, forcing Liverpool to chase the game from the very start.

Despite their early setback, Liverpool rallied, showcasing their attacking prowess in search of an equaliser. Their persistence paid off in the 78th minute when Cody Gakpo managed to level the score, striking a blow of hope for the home crowd. Gakpo’s goal, a deft finish following a well-worked move, injected fresh energy into the match and appeared to shift the momentum in favour of the Merseyside team.

However, just when it seemed Liverpool might secure a much-needed point, Harry Maguire had other ideas. In the dying moments of the match, the Manchester United captain seized the opportunity, capitalising on a defensive lapse to unleash a powerful shot that found its way into the net. Maguire’s timely intervention not only proved crucial for United but also left Liverpool reeling, condemning them to a discouraging defeat in front of their home fans.

This result represents a significant blow for Liverpool, whose recent form has raised concerns among supporters and pundits alike. The defeat leaves them searching for answers as they look to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming fixtures, while Manchester United will relish this hard-fought victory as they continue their pursuit of greater success this season.