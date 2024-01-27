Kogi state Governor Alhaji Yayaha Bello has presented staffs of office to two more traditional rulers prior to his departure as the fourth executive governor of the state.

The two royal fathers are the new Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Kabir and the Maiyaki of Kupa, Pharm. Dauda Kabir.

They were presented their staffs of office at the Lugard House seat of the state government yesterday.

It brought to four, the number of traditional rulers presented staffs of office in the last one week.

Bello had started the week with the presentation of staff of office to the Ohimege Igu, Konto-Nkarfe Alhaji Seidu Akawu Salihu on Wednesday, followed by the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Anaje.

While presenting the staff of office to the two traditional rulers, he said the emergence of the new Maigari of Lokoja and Maiyaki of Kupa was a welcome development given their track records.