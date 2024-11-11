The AMAC chairman, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has expressed his gratitude for the success of the Maikalangu Cup 2024, applauding the participants’ peaceful conduct and commending the teams’ performances.

At the tournament’s closing ceremony, he congratulated Nyanya Ward, the tournament champions, and celebrated Wuse Ward for their strong showing, emphasising that all teams emerged as winners through their sportsmanship.

“I thank God for the smooth flow of today’s match, which was incident-free. To me, all teams are winners, and I congratulate Nyanya and Wuse Ward on this wonderful victory,” said Maikalangu.

Maikalangu recognised the contributions of the AMAC youth, praising their respectful behaviour and underscoring the importance of peaceful participation.

He also lauded the organisers and players, sharing his vision of using sports to empower youth.

“This tournament brings our youth together, allowing them to showcase their talents. Our goal is to discover promising players, support their dreams, and transform their lives,” he added.

Highlighting the tournament’s rewards, Maikalangu announced prize allocations: 2 million Naira for the first runner-up, 1 million Naira for the second runner-up, and 500,000 Naira for the third place.

He pledged further improvements in future events, hinting at increased financial and material support.

“Our focus isn’t solely on the prizes but on identifying talents we can support. These young players may one day support their families thanks to their achievements,” he said.

Maikalangu called for more grassroots tournaments to identify local talents, emphasising that talent, not connections, should guide players’ success.

“Today, I saw young players who could excel at higher levels,” he noted, inspiring hope for a brighter future in Nigerian sports through community-driven initiatives.