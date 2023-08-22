Maimuna’s Memoir: A Homily: Some Others Just Cannot Be Bothered!

There are other atrocious examples where you find teachers that can hardly string a proper sentence together in English! Some of the students have to correct them. How awful it sounds right? It’s high time the government paid more attention to the education sector and what’s happening there. While we have some unusually brilliant students out there in some cases, for some teachers they simply do not have the qualifications to teach but yet are employed for just that. And while some teachers are smart enough to understand and upgrade themselves to high standards, others just cannot be bothered. It’s just like how some teachers recognise intelligence in their students and do everything to encourage them forward, some do not or would rather choose to ignore it or suppress it out of envy or whatever malicious reasons. While distasteful, it happens.