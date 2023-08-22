Experts Blame Substandard Federal Housing Buildings On Inadequate Supervision, Poor Plumbing

T here are complaints by occupiers of houses built by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), on not just foundation and finishing works but it’s plumbing system as well.

Experts in the building industry have identified inadequate supervision, use of substandard materials and quackery as the major reasons for this.

Speaking with me, a civil engineer and a property consultant, Michael Abe, noted that poor plumbing is mostly caused by not following the design of that particular project.

“In today’s modern construction projects, mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineers are essential in the professional layout of the piping system, drainage system, sinkhole as well as surface water drainages.

“The most common plumbing problems are clogged drains and toilets, leaky faucets and pipes, water heater issues. In all of this is poor supervision and poor quality control causing poor plumbing from the materials, installation and repairs.

“If your water pressure is too high, it can lead to damage of various parts of your plumbing system. For example, high water pressure can lead to wear and tear on faucets, causing them to drip. It can also adversely affect your water heater, leading to greater expansion and contraction.

“Poor engineering design and improper installation of plumbing systems can lead to structural weakness of buildings and contribute to their collapse.

Abe further stated that it is important for the plumbing engineers to collaborate with architects, building owners and other contractors to carry out pre-construction and project management activities.

A building contractor, Nicholas Akin, said that one of the most crucial components of home maintenance, which most of FHA houses and other houses are lacking is proper plumbing.

He noted that poor plumbing work can endanger the foundation of a building and lead to its collapse. Poor plumbing can degrade the appearance of your home, and can also endanger the health of your family.

“The construction of a new building requires the design and implementation of several sophisticated systems, many of which have significant overlap with the structure’s plumbing.

“To make sure that these systems are properly designed and executed, especially when the level of complexity is high, it is a very good idea for FHA to get a professional and competent plumbing engineer as part of the project team. This will improve the building’s safety, security and functionality.”

Akin said to prevent incidences of building collapse through plumbing, all pipes to be encased in concrete must be pressure tested before concrete placing; a structural engineer must make provision for the space to be occupied by pipes; and embedding of pipes in structural elements must be minimised as they get damaged with age.