I looked up at her, “My dear are you for real? Customers should have choices on how they choose to pay. Besides I’ve always paid in cash.” The sales girl looked nervous as she began, “Sorry Ma, it’s a new policy by the madam.”

This was somewhat embarrassing as the cash I had on me could not make payment for the Pain Au Chocolat. My happy mood was fast becoming a sad one, even the song I was humming to in my head had ebbed away at this issue at hand. I sighed and brought out my phone to make the transfer.

“Okay, its not like I have a choice right now. What’s you account number?” She gave me a slip of paper with the banking details of the pastry shop and I began the transfer, only to encounter another ‘kasala’! The transaction was not going!! Then I remembered why, the naira scarcity.