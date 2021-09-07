Finally he obliged and she told him it was not his seat and directed him to the right place. Problem solved! Then you have the issue of the ‘know it all’ passengers. We call them ‘I too know’. Those who feel too much at home with an airline so that they know how the seats and the entertainment work.

They know the most comfy places to seat on the plane, they stretch their legs a lot going up and down the aisle and know when to use the restroom, even during turbulence! The have this air of ‘I am in my element,’ and have no qualms stretching out on empty free seats at the back of the plane to sleep.

They do not bother to use their seat belt when the plane is about to take off or in turbulence. And of course some of them love to hoard red wine and other types of snacks. They believe that they can eat and have as much as they like since their flight ticket includes feeding!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Air Hostesses have to persist with this set of people, always making sure they follow the rules, using their seat belts and staying put during turbulence.