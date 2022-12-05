I sometimes try to understand why women are mostly pushed into the background when it comes to matters of leadership in this country? What is wrong with the saying that what a man can do, a woman can do better? Also another favourite saying of mine, ‘Educate a woman and educate the world.’

We say a lot of meaningful things that we don’t really mean and it changes nothing, as most times, women are still being relegated to the background. This should not be the case. The interesting part is, we enjoy pretending that we are a modern civilised society and everything is alright. Yet, when it comes to practicalities, some of our true colours show.

For example, I was invited to an event and asked my younger brother to accompany me. We got there and one of the organisers who was assisting the host and who had never met me, assumed that it was my brother who was invited to the event to give such a complicated lecture! What’s worse, the organiser was a woman.

