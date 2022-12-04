Brazil coach Tite has said Neymar will be available for Monday’s last 16 tie as long as he comes through training on Sunday without aggravating the ankle injury that he suffered in Brazil’s opening 2022 World Cup match against Serbia in Qatar.

He missed their next two matches against Switzerland and Cameroon, but he looks set to play some part against South Korea.

At a press conference on Sunday ahead of the last 16 tie, Tite confirmed that his star man should be free to play on Monday.

“Neymar will practice this afternoon, and if everything is okay, he will play. Him being in the line-up will depends on whether the medical department clear him to play,” he said.

The news will provide a big boost to Brazil, who have had their injury concerns this tournament. They have already lost Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus, who have both been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup, while they are sweating on the fitness of Alex Sandro and Danilo.