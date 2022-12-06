And even closer home in Africa, Ghana at one point celebrated one year of uninterrupted power supply. I still hear that power is far better in Ghana and that is why most international companies prefer to have their headquarters over there, with others planning to move there in the near future. Infrastructure is something we have to seriously look at and work on to improve. This job is not only for the federal government, it’s more a ‘all hands on deck’ affair.

If you see someone vandalising public property you stop them or call the attention of security personnel if you feel threatened. If you are making use of the pedestrian bridge do not litter and keep it clean, and if it’s the public toilet clean after yourself. It surprises me sometimes to see people throwing rubbish out of their cars when driving, and while some of us are not exactly innocent of that (even if it’s a small rubbish like a sweet wrap) we all need to imbibe this attitude of keeping the environment and public property clean and stop the litter. We can do this by God’s grace. We hope to get there someday and also be called a developed and a clean nation!

