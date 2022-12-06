House and Restaurant in Yamaguchi, Japan, by Junya Ishigami

Concealed below ground level in the city of Ube, the home was crafted by pouring concrete into holes in the ground. The soil surrounding the concrete was then removed, revealing a maze of cavernous spaces with stalagmite-like columns and mud-covered walls imprinted with the imperfections of the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mirai House of Arches, India, by Sanjay Puri Architects

Named Mirai House of Arches, the dwelling provides living space for three generations of the same family. Its distinctive exterior is designed to minimise heat gain and incorporates shaded terraces where the family can enjoy being outside while staying cool.

Analog House, USA, by Olson Kundig Architects

ADVERTISEMENT

The Analog House sits in a small opening of a forest in California, marked by a tower and material palette of metal, concrete and glass that tones in with the setting. ,

Seabreeze, UK, by RX Architects

It is found on the blustery Camber Sands beach in England. According to its designer RX Architects, its conspicuous coloured-concrete exterior was developed to withstand extreme coastal weather but to also offset “against the ever-changing sky”.

Marfa Ranch, USA, by Lake Flato

The winner of the rural house of the year in the Dezeen Awards 2022 was Marfa Ranch, a home with rammed earth walls that are intended to echo its setting in the desert grasslands of Texas. I

La Piedad, Mexico, by Cotaparedes Arquitectos

The minimalist Le Piedad home in Mexico is described by its architect as “introspective architecture”. Concealed by large windowless walls, the three-storey home looks inwards towards a pair of planted courtyards. These outdoor spaces help add colour and texture to its pared-back interior, which is primarily white with stone flooring and wooden doors.

MORE Cabin, Canada, by Kariouk Architects

Kariouk Architects intended it to stand out from its natural surroundings, the angular residence is elevated up in line with the treetops and features a dramatic cantilever that projects over the steeply sloped site. I