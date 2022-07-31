Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, has congratulated His Eminence, Most Rev Daniel Okoh, for emerging president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), urging him to maintain his tolerance and compassion.

In a letter to the CAN president, Kwankwanso said he was very pleased to write and congratulate him on his deserved ascension to the position.

“As you are commissioned into your new position, I join all Nigerians of goodwill to wish you every success in your new offices. Needless to add, and as Your Grace is, no doubt, already aware, we consider this as one of the most important offices in the world of faith; and we are indeed very delighted that the most-deserving of all is called upon to serve. Congratulations.

“We are even more pleased that the competitive selection process has produced a president who is a renowned scholar, a detribalised Nigerian patriot, a hero of interfaith dialogue with international track record in reconciling people, especially of different faiths, and a champion of peace, unity and the rule of law,” Kwankwanso said, adding, “Nigeria will undoubtedly be a better place if all men of God of all religions approach pastoral work with the tolerance, compassion and faithfulness to higher principles that you have exhibited in the various offices that you have occupied in the past.”

“And today, as you ascend to the Presidency of CAN, the scope has expanded and the horizon has broadened; and it is our prayer that, in your new position, God Almighty uses you, with the power of His Grace, to counsel and move the Nigerian Christendom towards a deep understanding of the Other, towards a sympathetic dialogue with the Other and towards building a sincere fellowship with everyone.

“As you take up this new responsibility today, I pray to God to continue to guide and protect you. May He make the task of steering the affairs of the CAN easy and successful for you,” Kwankwanso added.