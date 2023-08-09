Maize Shortage: Nigeria’s $4.2bn Poultry Sector On Brink Of Collapse

Nigeria’s poultry sector, worth $4.2 billion, is facing a critical situation as farmers and operators warn of impending closures, shortages, and high prices of poultry products across the country.

LEADERSHIP Data Miners revealed that the poultry sector, which accounts for approximately 25 percent of Nigeria’s agricultural GDP, has continued to face a harsh economic environment.

The Poultry Association of Nigeria is particularly concerned about the scarcity and soaring prices of maize, a vital feed for birds, which is driving the sector towards collapse. The operators say this crisis poses a serious threat to the advancement of the Nigerian poultry sector and puts over 25 million jobs within the value chain at risk.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that the scarcity of maize has had a profound impact on the poultry industry as it constitutes 60 to 70 percent of poultry feed. Consequently, egg and chicken prices have skyrocketed due to the current shortage and inflated maize prices. The operators say urgent interventions are needed to protect the viability of the poultry industry and safeguard the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians who depend on this essential sector.

Consumers are also feeling the consequences of maize scarcity, as egg prices have surged by a staggering 118.34 percent since maize imports dropped by 97.91 percent. The rising cost of eggs, a primary protein source for many, is a cause for concern. The closure of numerous farms, limited access to credit facilities for farmers, and the high costs of essential feed ingredients like maize and soybeans have contributed to the increase in egg prices.