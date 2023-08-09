World Cup: Powerhouses Crash Narrows Women Football Gap

There were fairytales in the first two weeks of the on-going Women’s World Cup being hosted by Australia and neighours, New Zealand with Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Norway and Australia emerging group-stage winners.

The notable losers? Second-ranked Germany, seventh-ranked Canada, eight-ranked Brazil, 16th ranked Italy, 21st ranked Portugal, 28th ranked Argentina, the other co-hosts New Zealand, Ireland and China.

In spite of starting off on a largely disappointing note, African teams made history at the 2023 edition of the World Cup.

Three of the four sides that represented the continent namely; Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco and Zambia made it to the knockouts, the first time such will happen in the competition.

Nigeria (40th), South Africa (54th), and Morocco (72nd) all reached the tournament’s round of 16, while debutants Zambia (77th) were eliminated after losing two of their first ties.

While none of the African teams won their first games in Australia and New Zealand, they did not lose their last round of matches at the competition.