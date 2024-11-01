Major General Olufemi Oluyede has officially taken over as the acting Chief of Army Staff.

Recall that Major General Oluyede was appointed as the acting COAS on Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu to stand in for Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the substantive Chief of Army Staff, pending his return.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, who presided over the ceremony on Friday, highlighted that the President, in consultation with the CDS, has the authority to make this appointment.

General Musa reaffirmed that Major General Oluyede held full powers to act as Chief of Army Staff despite the temporary nature of the appointment, noting the uniqueness of the situation.

In his remarks, Maj.-Gen. Oluyede expressed gratitude to God and the President for entrusting him with the position.

He pledged to serve in the role until the return of Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja.