Major Shake-up In Police As IGP Redeploys 35 CPs

Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Egbetokun has ordered the deployment of 35 commissioners of police to various state commands and formations across the country.

This followed the approval of his recommendation by the Police Service Commission.

Amongst the newly posted commissioners of police are CP Adelesi Oluwarotimi to Kwara State Command; CP Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, to Oyo State Command; CP Augustina Ogbodo to Ebonyi State Command; CP Samuel Titus Musa to Kebbi State Command; CP Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye to Anambra State Command; CP Auwal Musa to Bauchi State Command; and CP Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha to Ogun State Command.

Others include CP Margaret Ochalla to Police Special Fraud Unit Annex Lagos; CP Banji Ogunrinde to head the Explosive Ordnance Unit; CP Rhoda Olofu to Ports Authority Police Western, Lagos; CP Kareem Musa to Interpol Annex Lagos; CP Audu Dabigi to Border Patrol Force; CP Abibo Reuben, to Police Mobile Force; CP Adekunle Ismaila Olusokan to Welfare FHQ Abuja; CP Omolara Ibidun Oloruntola to Special Fraud Unit FCID Abuja; and CP Abaniwonda Olufemi to Deputy Force Secretary amongst others.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the IGP charged the appointed commissioners of police to key into his policies, vision and mission for the Nigerian Police Force while mandating them to prioritize the safety and well-being of the citizens they serve, ensuring adherence to the principles of fairness, professionalism and respect for human rights.