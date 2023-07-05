2023 Polls: TMG Blasts INEC, Federal Govt For Dismissing EU Observers Report

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has expressed concern over the dismissal of the European Union Electoral Report on the 2023 elections, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Federal Government.

In a statement by the chairman of the election monitoring group, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, he said local observers and civil society groups working on election observation and democracy monitoring had also raised similar concerns about gaps in the electoral process in Nigeria.

“The recommendations by the European Union align with the views of many civil society groups and local observers. It is imperative that the government and INEC review those recommendations and work towards addressing the gaps in the electoral processes in order to make our electoral system more transparent, accountable and participatory to restore confidence in the process,” he stated.

Comrade Rafsanjani also emphasised that it is only when government genuinely ensure that transparent and accountable, free and fair elections that our democracy and good governance can be consolidated and achieved in Nigeria.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to take courage and admit to the shortcomings with the electoral process which is evident by the violence and several election petitions going on in the country and the reduction of Nigerian’s participation in the elections, he should emulate late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua who admitted that there were gaps in his election and committed to reform the electoral system. Therefore, TMG urges president Tinubu to ensure effective reform.