Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, expressed shock over the death of the member representing Ibadan South-East Constituency II, Hon. Ademola Olusegun Popoola.

Makinde, who described the lawmaker’s death as sad, painful and a huge loss to the state, commiserated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, on whose platform Popoola was elected into the House and had even secured a ticket to seek another term.

A statement by the special assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, indicated that the governor equally expressed heartfelt condolences to the Speaker of the House, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, and the entire House of Assembly members, the lawmaker’s immediate family and the Ibadan South-East Constituency II.

He prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the late Assembly member, whom he said contributed his best efforts in the House towards the overall development of Oyo State.

He said: “The news of the death of my brother, Hon. Ademola Popoola, member representing Ibadan South-East II, is shocking and painful.

“Hon. Popoola’s death is a huge loss to the state, the House of Assembly and the PDP, on which platform he was elected into the House.

“He was a consummate lawmaker and an individual who was quite passionate about the development of the state. He gave his best efforts towards ensuring harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature arms of the state.

“As a testimony to his credential as a lawmaker who truly served his people and a loyal party man, he was rewarded with a ticket to seek re-election into the State House of Assembly in the 2023 elections.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Oyo State, I commiserate with the Oyo State House of Assembly, the PDP family and the entire Popoola family on this sad loss.

“It is my prayer that God grants repose to his soul and gives everyone the fortitude to bear the loss.”