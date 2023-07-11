Makinde Seeks Support For Implementation Of Omititun 2.0

waheeOyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has appealed to the people and residents of the state to support his administration in its implementation of its development blueprint tagged Omituntun 2.0.

He said once his government was able to record a successful second term tenure, the impact would be felt by all residents and across every part of the state.

Makinde who spoke at the Omituntun 2.0 Victory Invitational Golf Tournament Dinner, held at the Ibadan Golf Club, Ibadan lauded the people and residents of the state for their support for his administration in the first four years and their support during the election, adding that he would never take the people’s support for granted.

“From the bottom of my heart, I cannot take your support for granted. You have supported us for a second tenure and you must support us to have a successful tenure.”

‘’This is because, if we are successful, Oyo State is successful and the impact will definitely be on all of us,” the governor said.

Makinde, expressed his appreciation to his friends for putting the event together and also assured that he would continue to strive to develop the game of Golf and ensure that it is played across the state.