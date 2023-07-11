Plateau Killings: NYSC Relocates Camp From Mangu

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has relocated temporarily its permanent orientation camp in Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

The camp is now at WAYE Foundation by BUKEN Academy at Doi-Du in Jos South council area.

The head of the public relations Unit of NYSC in Plateau, Ms Jennifer Laha , made the disclosure in a statement yesterday in Jos.

She added that the 2023 Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Course had been scheduled to hold nationwide from July 12 to August 1.

According to LAHA, the formal opening of the orientation programme/ swearing-in ceremony of corps members will take place on July 14.

Laha said that Plateau Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, would be expected to preside over the ceremony.