Roasted groundnuts is a lucrative venture when it is done properly with the right packaging and branding it deserves. It is a popular snack for all age groups in the country.

Among travelers, it is a hot cake because some groundnuts roasted abroad are too spicy, and you often find one or more bottles of groundnuts with travelers when you examined their luggage, according to an airline employee.

In today’s global market, it is critical to stand apart from the crowd as a well packaged groundnut generates referrals because people love to tell others about the products they like which will increase customers and profit. ‘Everybody roast and sells groundnut but a well-packaged groundnut will stand you out from the rest,’ says Oluwatoyin Moradeyo.

Health Benefits

Some individuals believe that groundnuts increase fertility, combat depression, improve memory, helps regulate blood sugar, reduces the risk of heart disease, and people who avoid sugar-coated foods, may choose groundnuts to replace the void.

ADVERTISEMENT

Groundnut Business

According to market price, a bottle of groundnut is sold between N700 to N1,400 and this made it easier for anyone to go into the business ranging from students, businessmen/women, unemployed, employed or retirees.

Marketing

With correct labelling on the bottles, a decent bundle of groundnut can be transported both inside and outside of one’s neighbourhood, and it has been quite beneficial. Yewande Lere claims that she receives orders from many sources for things that are specially packed.

“With some stores, I even provide a pay-after-sales services arrangement, and the outcome has been fantastic. In addition to providing a consistent source of revenue, the business is encouraging and has allowed me to hire employees,” she stressed.

Packaging Roasted Groundnut

One should make provision for different categories of buyers by way of different sizes; salted ones and one without salt to sell to everybody irrespective of their class. Make the groundnut crispy and fresh and you can get the service of a graphic designer who will help include the necessary details on the label of the product.

On how she gets bottles for the groundnut, Blessing Njoku said, she buys from the market.

According to her, “bottles are better to preserve the grains, as they are capable of retaining the right temperature required to enable the grains to remain crispy and fresh without losing taste.”

She advised that, while some people make use of used bottles, she prefers to use new bottles with tamper proof because this also plays a major role in the business.