BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

There is a ‘Wealth Pyramid’ in every society and in almost every country that distributes wealth using the metric: 60 per cent, 20 per cent, 15 per cent 4 per cent, 1 per cent.

Today, 60 per cent of any given population barely gets by. They have a myriad of financial problems. 20 per cent are broke, and find it hard to meet basic needs. 15 per cent have their personal and family needs covered and can afford to save and invest.

Four per cent are prosperous and can afford to live in luxury, while the last 1 per cent are super-wealthy and can afford anything money can buy. So why are there only a few people at the top of the wealth pyramid?

Grace Agada, a senior financial happiness director at Create Solid Wealth, says there are only two reasons for this. The first reason according to her is that people are trying to climb the wealth pyramid all by themselves. The second is that people are becoming rich and becoming poor almost at the same time.

“To climb the wealth pyramid and join the top 20 per cent, there are thus three things you must do,” she said.

Know That The Odds Are Against You

If you are a working-class professional and among the bottom 60 per cent, she says, the odds are stacked up against you. “This is because you gain your wealth from a system. That places a limit on your income. The No 1 rule for climbing to the top of the pyramid is to never have a limit on your income.

Solving Problems For Wealthy People

“The fastest way to climb to the top is to solve problems for those already at the top. The first problem is how to increase their wealth and remain at the top. And the second problem is how to protect and

preserve their wealth from dying. Anyone that can solve these problems ends up with a share of the wealth,” she notes.

The Wealth Connection System

Agada explains how this works. “The wealth connection system functions like any other connection system in the world. Let’s use a water connection system as an example. Imagine for a moment that you need water in your house and the only place to get water is in your neighbour’s house.

“What is the fastest way to get some water into your own house? You can build rapport with your neighbour and increase your chances of getting water or you can hate, condemn, and despise him for having water, and end up starving. If you succeed in building rapport with him, there are two choices to make.

“The first is to negotiate a Bucket system where you come every day to your neighbour’s house to fetch water. This is time-consuming, and demeaning. Worse off is that you can never truly build your own water reserves.

“The second thing you can do is to negotiate a pipe connection system that channels water directly into your house. This is a smarter move and the fastest way to build your own water reserves. This is the way of performance-based income,” Agada advises.