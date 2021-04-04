BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

With interest rates slowly rising in the country, Head of Research at Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Robert Olatunde, has indicated that a clear understanding of the interest rate direction and environment is a major ingredient in investing in bonds.

What Are Bonds?

Bonds are a kind of fixed income investments that pay periodic interest, but unlike treasury bills they are issued not at discount, but at par, which means that they are sold at a price of N100 or N1000.

After investing in it, periodically, investors get interest payment either quarterly, semi-annually or annually.

Types Of Bonds

Olatunde explains that in Nigeria today we have two types of bonds, the ones that pays quarterly and the ones that pay semiannually.

“The one that pays quarterly is the savings bond which the Debt Management Office started in 2017 to enable households and individual retail investors invest in small size bonds. So with as little as N5,000 you can buy into that bond.

“We also have the main bond also issued by the DMO but in this case you require size. It is for high-networth individuals, institutional investors and fund managers that are able to buy it because you need a minimum of N50 million, to be able to buy and it is also issued at par of N1000 and gives interest semi-annually.”

Advantages And Disadvantages

“There are advantages to buying bonds and there are also disadvantages to it, because bonds are very sensitive to interest rate movement. So, typically there is an inverse relationship between interest rate movement and the price of a bond. If a bond is issued today at par of N1000 it pays 10 per cent coupon which is always the interest on it.

“Bonds are also traded on the secondary market apart from when they are issued, and yield is what you get from the day of issue till it matures. On the day it is issued, the coupon and the yield are the same. But from the second day, the coupon remains while the yields keep changing because bonds are also traded on the secondary market.

“So, anytime the yield goes higher than it was issued, the price of the bond will go down. In other words, if the bonds was sold at 10 per cent and one month down the line the yield has now gone to 12 per cent, what it means is that if you bought the bond at N1,000, it may now be selling at N950. If interest rate are lower, say at nine per cent, the bond you bought at N1000 could now be selling at N1100.”

On the benefits of investing in bonds, Olatunde further explained that “There are two opportunities you get in investing in bond. One is the coupon payment which is the periodic interest savings and it is fixed from the day you bought the bonds till maturity. The other type of benefit is the mark to market which is the benefit that is accrued from capital appreciation on that bond, assuming interest rate move in your favour and you sell it before maturity.

When To Invest In Bonds

“A clear understanding of interest rate director or interest rate environment will give you a sense of when you should be investing in bonds. Last year was a very good year to have invested in bonds, because if you had bought bonds as early as January going into April, you made money. Because yields were on a downward pressure, we started having yields of as high as 12 , 13 per cent and they came as low as five, six per cent. So if you look at the typical portfolio that was invested in bonds last year, it has done on the average, about 50 per cent on capital appreciation apart from the coupon accrual on the bonds between three months.

“However, this year is like a flip of what happened last year, since the beginning of this year, rates have been rising, so if you had bought bonds in January this year, by now you are worse off. So, a clear understanding of the interest rate direction is a major ingredient you need to invest in bonds but it has, a lot of benefit for institutional investors and retail investors.”