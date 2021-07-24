The training Centre business is a business worth investing in and also well diversified. It could be a training centre for sports, business growth, lifestyle, education, emotional health, elocution, voice-over, choreography, writing, and so on.

This may require you travelling from place to place and if done well, people would pay high for that knowledge you are marketing.

Starting A Training Centre

With less than one million naira, one can start this business. It’s an intellectual properties business, as such focus is more on what you can deliver.

There are certain steps to take in trying to start up a training centre. They include: deciding on what you wish your training to focus on, Location, Training Materials, Training Equipment, Training Schedule, Pricing, Advertisement and getting your training centre registered.

According to a staff of Infoguide Nigeria, Godspower Ugadu, “The important factor to consider is being registered by any regulatory body or governing body in charge of what training niche you choose, Or having certificates of such niches if there is any. This will give your business a professional outlook to your customers and make them trust you the more.

“Sometimes you can also conduct special trainings which comes with a specially reduced price at least once in a month, this will enable your prospective trainees see your potential.”

Opportunities

With the teeming population of young individuals and people in need of entrepreneurial skills, and those who have retired and want to start up a business of their own, there are lots of people who want to acquire knowledge and skill set for various things, hence the need for a training centre.

There are lots of reasons to start up a training centre, this is why it is necessary to gain a handwork or skill of which if you are able to perfect in some years, you can train others on how to acquire the same skill and knowledge.

Business Tips

Ugadu says, “For the fact that you may want to impact your knowledge to other people around you for a reasonable amount, you have to know what you are giving out or impacting to the people around you and be sure and confident of what you do.”

Profitability

It is important to train on skills that are well sought after.

Also, running a training centre is good for earning additional income to your main income. One could get up to 50 people in a day looking for training on how to run a successful agriculture business.

The income is not static, it depends on the number of trainings one is able to facilitate within a period of time.

However, I discovered that one can get as high as N3million monthly or more in profit.