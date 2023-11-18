Physiotherapists are licenced healthcare providers that assist patients in managing pain and movement problems in an effort to help them regain their function, mobility, and general well-being.

Helping patients who are recuperating from injuries or who are experiencing chronic pain can make being a physiotherapist a highly fulfilling career, a medical doctor, practicing in the United Kingdom, Dr. Ola Daniel told LEADERSHIP.

Daniel says: “Physiotherapists work in the healthcare sector, either in the public or private sector. As a physiotherapist, he/she would work with the patient to help alleviate their pain and improve mobility.

“Specific tasks as a physiotherapist may vary, but the most common duties include providing a diagnosis and assessment of patients and studying their medical history to determine the treatment plan; working with a variety of patients with different conditions, which can be over a period of weeks or months reviewing patient progress and making adjustments to the treatment plan as necessary; encouraging exercise to help improve mobility; advising on how to lead a healthy lifestyle; working with care, compassion and patience; providing referrals to other health professionals if required

keeping up to date with developments in treatments, attending training sessions and other events; reporting on patients and progress made and performing general administration tasks.”

Requirements

A bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy is generally the minimum educational requirement for being a physiotherapist, as registration or licensing may be needed as well.

As Physiotherapists, they must have a good understanding of the techniques they apply to eliminate pain and discomfort in patients, and they must work well with other physiotherapists in a team setting and on their own with minimal supervision. Also, they need to be able to stand on their feet for several hours at a time, as well as have excellent patient care skills.

Salary/Profit

In western world, a report by Indeed Career Guide revealed that the average pay for a physiotherapist is £35,667 per year. Some countries offer higher pay than others due to the cost of living and the demand for medical professionals.

For instance, in England, the average pay fora physiotherapist is£35,697 per year; Scotland: £35,588 per year; Wales: £35,130 per year and Northern Ireland: £23,040 per year, among others.

In Nigeria, Pay Scale report revealed that, an early career Physiotherapist with one to four years of experience earns an average total compensation (includes tips, bonus, and overtime pay) of N1.6million based on 20 salaries. A mid-career Physiotherapist with five to nine years of experience earns an average total compensation of N2.4million based on six salaries.

Success Tips

Indeed, Career Guide report advises physiotherapist who wants to earn more to gain more experience, adding that, “At entry-level, physiotherapists typically earn a lower salary, especially if working in the public sector, which has a pay band system. You can aim to get exposure to different types of patients and medical conditions. As you gain experience, you are in a position to negotiate a better salary or promotion with your current employer or look for an alternative opportunity.”

Another way to earn more money is to relocate, Indeed Career Guide disclosed, even as it adds that, ‘Your salary may vary depending on where you live and work. You could consider moving to a location which offers higher pay.’

The career platform also advises physiotherapist to consider going private, if he wants to earn more, adding that, “Physiotherapists work in many organisations, including in public and private hospitals and adult care homes. If you work in the public sector, there is a clearly defined career structure and your salary could reach a ceiling point. You could, therefore, consider leaving the public sector and working for a private company, which may offer a higher pay packet.

“As a qualified physiotherapist, you have in-depth knowledge in this field. You could use this to seek part-time work in your field to supplement your income. You could contact local gyms or sports clubs to see if they have any part-time work available.”