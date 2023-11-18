The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has called upon the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to mandate the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS) compliance certificate for employers in this critical industry.

The NSITF made the appeal through its Warri branch manager, Joseph Erhire at the first edition of the monthly online Management Performance Review(MPR) for the fund’s heads of departments, regional and branches managers.

Erhire, who regretted that many employers in the oil and gas sector were yet to have their workers captured under the scheme, also outlined the benefits of bringing the employee compensation to the doorstep of every Nigerian worker.

According to a statement issued yesterday by NSITF general-manager, corporate affairs, Nwachukwu Godson, he emphasised that the unique challenges of the oil and gas sector necessitate the comprehensive coverage.

Earlier, NSITF managing-director, Maureen Allagoa, explained that the revamped MPR format aims to foster open discussions for the enhancement of agency performance. She announced plans to recognise outstanding performances in branches such as Abeokuta, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Ota, Lagos Mainland, and Ikeja.

Also, the executive-director of operations, Modu Gana, stressed the importance of occupational safety, urging branches to intensify free safety programs for both public and private sector employers. Gana underscored that beyond compensating work-related accidents, the NSITF offers tangible benefits to employers and employees.

General-manager of compliance, Kabir Ma’aji, urged state governments to embrace the scheme, extending its benefits to workers at the state and local government levels. He emphasized the NSITF’s commitment to being viewed as a social security entity, prioritising free occupational safety services.

Similarly, general-manager of social security, Tony Eke, commended the monthly online MPR as an innovative step. Eke challenged branches with shortcomings to address them before the next management review session while affirming the vision of a three-tier MPR as a commendable innovation.