The weaving of Aso Òkè is an old age craft among Nigerians as different ethnic groups have local fabrics cherished among them.

Weaving is described as the orderly interlacing of fibres and pressing them together to make the cloth.

Speaking on cloth weaving business, the founder of Ykaris Fashion, Mrs Yemi Jade, says Aso Oke called ‘top cloth’ has been in vogue for sometime now, and is a business one can start with N100,000. You just have to learn how to bead and unlock your creative mind.

She notes that, “education plays a major role in the development of any sector. The majority of people that are involved in Aso Oke business now are educated and they are bringing their technical know-how into the craft by introducing different designs which can cause impulse buying.”

According to her, nowadays at weddings, couples want to look different from their guests and they go for Aso Oke for their traditional wedding attire, which will make them unique and different. Even the guests will tie Aso Oke head gear and cap. It is a good business, with a steady income if the passion is there.

Jade states that the good news is one can start cloth weaving from the comfort of one’s home. Starting from home will reduce business overhead costs.

Requirements

Know your craft:

You need to have a clear vision of what you are doing. Craft can be learned and acquired. You can learn either weaving or sewing Aso Oke into already made attires.

Know the market:

The first step for setting up a cloth weaving business is to know the cloth market. You can take advice from people who work in this sector and have been successful.

Pricing:

Pricing is also essential in a cloth weaving business. Your prices must not be too high or too low. High prices can reduce your customer base, and low prices will affect your profit margins.

Research:

If you want to start a successful cloth weaving business, research is essential. Conduct thorough market research to understand the market trends, competition in the market, among others.

Find the right thread and cloth fabric:

Select the right thread and fabric for your business. There are various types of cloth thread and cloth fabric in the market that you can choose from.

Others reach out to suppliers for the production process; select a location; and buy machinery and equipment.

In conclusion, Aso Oke has been a huge part of Yoruba culture and Nigerian wedding fashion for as long as can be remembered. Despite modern and contemporary fashion raves, Aso Oke has remained resilient, continually cementing its place as a timeless, highly fashionable fabric which never goes out of style.