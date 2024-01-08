The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended and arraigned a 33-year-old man, Akinyemi Akintayo, for assaulting police officers in December 2023.

This was confirmed in a statement by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, on his X account on Monday.

“After weeks on the run, Akinyemi Akintayo, aged 39 years of Ayobo, has been arrested and arraigned for his serious assault on police officers on December 8, 2023,” Hundeyin stated.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Police Command had previously charged a man in 2020 for slapping a police officer in court.